Asante Kotoko legend Abdul Razak calls for reserve league in Ghana

Abdul Razak

Abdul Razak, a legendary figure at Asante Kotoko, has proposed the establishment of a reserve league in Ghana.

This league would consist of preliminary matches between reserve teams before the main matches.



Razak thinks that this move would greatly enhance the growth of football basics in the nation.



He gave an example of a scenario where a game between Hearts of Oak and Dreams FC would be preceded by a match between their respective reserve teams.



In an interview with Peace FM, as reported by Footballghana, Razak stressed the significance of having a reserve team for each club.

He pointed out that this would ensure that players who do not get regular playing time in the main team could still maintain their match fitness and sharpness by participating in the reserve side.



Razak highlighted the importance of playing regularly, stating that it would be challenging to perform well when called upon if one does not have enough playing time.



He also criticized the current situation where some first teams have an excess of 30 players, which he believes hinders player development.