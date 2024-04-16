Asante Kotoko players need psychological support - ex-captain

The Porcupine Warriors are winless in eight consecutive matches

Former Asante Kotoko captain, Michael Akuffo has emphasized the need for the club to offer psychological support to its players in light of their recent poor performance.

The Porcupine Warriors have struggled in the latter part of the 2023/24 season, failing to secure a win in eight consecutive matches.



This winless run has created immense pressure on head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum and the team.



Akuffo, in an interview with 3FM, stressed the significance of psychological assistance, proposing that Kotoko should consider hiring a psychologist to boost the players' morale regardless of the opposition they face.



"The landscape of the game is evolving, and clubs must adapt. We must change our approach, especially prominent clubs like Kotoko. It's essential to have a psychologist working in the background," he stated.



The former midfielder highlighted the players' duty to strive for excellence and meet the club's standards.

"As the senior player and captain, Danlad must rally the team and remind them of the need to overcome this situation. If there's pressure on the coach, there's equal pressure on the players."



Akuffo encouraged the players to raise their performance levels, emphasizing that they play a crucial role in turning the club's fortunes around and supporting the coach.



Asante Kotoko currently sits in the 11th position on the Ghana Premier League table with 33 points, managing only one win in their last ten games, along with seven losses and two draws.



Prosper Narteh Ogum and his team will aim to break their winless streak as they face league leaders FC Samartex in the upcoming Matchday 27 fixture at the Baba Yara Stadium this weekend.