Asante Kotoko players to be fed twice daily for free (Video)

Asante Kotoko will introduce a structured meal plan, offering players two balanced meals each day

Source: Kessben Sports

Starting Monday, September 30, 2024, players of Kumasi Asante Kotoko will receive two meals daily, fully funded by the club's life patron, the Asantehene, as reported by Kessben Sports. The club has also hired a permanent chef to prepare meals at the team’s residence, collaborating with the medical team to ensure the athletes receive nutritious and high-quality food.





