Asante Kotoko's Solomon Sarfo Taylor faces disciplinary action for dual registration

Solomon Sarfo Taylor

Asante Kotoko forward, Solomon Sarfo Taylor, has incurred sanctions from the Ghana Football Association's Disciplinary Committee for registering twice during the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

Since the commencement of the season, Taylor has been conspicuously absent from the Porcupines' lineup, leading to attempts by the club to terminate his contract. However, Taylor's refusal has prompted a protest from Kotoko, citing concerns over inconsistencies in his registered name.



The club alleges that Taylor's name change certification is dubious, given that he was previously known as Charles Oppong during his stint with B.A United. Despite now going by Solomon Sarfo Taylor, Kotoko has raised questions about the legitimacy of the name change.



The GFA is currently investigating whether Taylor has the necessary documentation to support the name alteration. The player is facing charges of violating section 21(1) of the GFA Disciplinary Code, 2019, with allegations that he intentionally fabricated his registration information.

Taylor has until Monday, February 12, 2024, to respond to the accusations presented by the GFA.



Check the statement by the GFA below:



