Sports
Asante Kotoko secure 1-0 victory over Accra Lions

Asante Kotoko Team1 Assante Kotoko managed to secure a narrow win over Lions

Mon, 7 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Asante Kotoko secured a narrow 1-0 victory against Accra Lions at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium on Sunday, propelling them to the top of the league standings. The decisive goal came from Albert Amoah in the 48th minute, who capitalized on Dauda Saaka’s well-placed cross.

