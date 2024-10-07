Asante Kotoko secure 1-0 victory over Accra Lions

Asante Kotoko secured a narrow 1-0 victory against Accra Lions at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium on Sunday, propelling them to the top of the league standings. The decisive goal came from Albert Amoah in the 48th minute, who capitalized on Dauda Saaka’s well-placed cross.

This win marks Kotoko's second straight victory, highlighting their strong start to the season. They controlled the match with 55% possession and created 17 scoring opportunities, while Accra Lions managed only five. Kotoko recorded four shots on target, compared to just two for the Lions, demonstrating their offensive prowess and solid defensive performance that resulted in a clean sheet.

With this result, Kotoko leads the league table, level on points with Bibiani Goldstars but ahead on goal difference. Their next challenge will be against Legon Cities as they aim to maintain their position at the top. Meanwhile, Accra Lions are still seeking to improve their performance ahead of their match against Berekum Chelsea. Kotoko supporters are optimistic about their team's ability to sustain this momentum in the upcoming matches.