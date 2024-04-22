Asante Kotoko secure 1-0 victory over Samartex

Asante Kotoko edge Samartex for first win in eight games

Asante Kotoko, the renowned Ghanaian team has put an end to their streak of winless matches by narrowly defeating league leaders FC Samartex 1-0 on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in a match of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League, during the 27th week of the competition.

Enock Morrison played a pivotal role in this victory by successfully converting a crucial penalty, breaking the Porcupine Warriors' seven-game winless streak and finally securing a well-deserved triumph in the eighth match.



This significant win propels the historic Ghanaian champions to the 10th position on the Ghana Premier League table, accumulating a total of 36 points. It is worth noting that they started the day two places below their current position.



Despite the defeat, FC Samartex remains at the top of the league table with 49 points, maintaining a five-point lead over their closest competitor, Nations FC, who suffered a loss against Heart of Lions.

During the first half, the visitors displayed great resilience by holding Asante Kotoko to a goalless draw. However, they were unable to replicate this performance in the second half, as they conceded a penalty at the hour mark.



Enock Morrison stepped up to the challenge and successfully converted the penalty, granting Asante Kotoko a much-needed victory.