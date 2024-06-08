Asante Kotoko secure 2-0 victory over Real Tamale United

Asante Kotoko secured a win after their last defeat

Source: Footballghana

In Week 33 of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League, Asante Kotoko emerged victorious over Real Tamale United (RTU) with a 2-0 win at the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex in Nalerigu.

This win was a strong rebound for Kotoko after their 1-0 loss to Accra Great Olympics in the previous week.



Peter Amidu Acquah scored the opening goal in the 58th minute, followed by Bernard Somuah's goal in the 86th minute to seal the victory.

Notable substitutions by Michael Kyei Dwamena, Bernard Somuah, and Sherif Mohammed injected fresh energy into the game.



