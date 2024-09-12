Asante Kotoko set to adopt Len Clay Stadium as home ground amid Baba Yara closure

Len Clay Sports Stadium

Source: Kickgh

Asante Kotoko is set to adopt the Len Clay Sports Stadium in Obuasi as their new home ground for the 2024/25 season due to the temporary closure of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for renovations.

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has recently declared a one-month shutdown of the Baba Yara Stadium, emphasizing the necessity for significant repairs.



This decision follows increasing criticism regarding the pitch's quality, which many believe played a role in Ghana's 1-0 defeat to Angola in the opening match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

This loss not only broke the Black Stars' 24-year unbeaten record at the stadium but also heightened concerns about the playing surface.



