Asante Kotoko show interest in Berekum Chelsea defender Lord Amoah

Sports
Wed, 17 Jul 2024
Asante Kotoko, the Ghanaian powerhouse, is eyeing a move for Berekum Chelsea's Lord Amoah as they prepare for the upcoming season.
Amoah, 21, had an impressive season with Chelsea in the Ghana Premier League, helping them secure a third-place finish.
With 61 appearances and 8 goals under his belt since his debut, Amoah is a seasoned player in the domestic league.
In the previous season, he featured in 29 matches and contributed three assists to his team.
