Asante Kotoko to miss four key players for Bechem United clash

Fredrick Asare, Richmond Lamptey, Peter Amidu and Bernard Somuah are sidelined due to injuries

Asante Kotoko faces a significant setback with goalkeeper Fredrick Asare's injury ahead of their match against Bechem United at the Nana Gyeabour Park in the Ghana Premier League.

Deputy captain Richmond Lamptey, along with wingers Peter Amidu and Bernard Somuah, are also sidelined due to injuries.



Asare sustained an injury during training, colliding with striker Steven Dese Mukwala, while an MRI scan revealed Lamptey's unavailability for the upcoming clash.



On a positive note, striker Kalo Ouattara is back in the squad after recovering from a head injury suffered in a friendly against King Faisal.

As the Porcupine Warriors struggle with a winless streak in their last four matches, coach Dr. Prosper Ogum is under pressure to initiate a turnaround as they aim for a strong finish to the season.



The Ghana Premier League resumes this weekend following a two-week hiatus due to the FA Cup.