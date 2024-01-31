Asante Kotoko to play ASEC Mimosas in 2024 President's Cup

The President's Cup will take place on March 5, 2024

The upcoming 2024 GHALCA President's Cup promises a captivating showdown between two football giants, with Ghana's Asante Kotoko set to go head-to-head against Ivory Coast's ASEC Mimosas. The clash will unfold at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, and both Presidents Nana Akufo-Addo and Alassane Ouattara are anticipated to grace the event.

With aspirations to augment their illustrious collection, Asante Kotoko, one of Ghana's most successful clubs, aims to secure the title, while ASEC Mimosas seeks to bring the coveted trophy back to Abidjan.



The highly awaited match is scheduled for Tuesday, March 5, 2024, a day before Ghana's 67th Independence Day celebrations, and entry will be free for passionate fans.



The GHALCA President's Cup, an annual football spectacle, features two top clubs at the season's conclusion. Also recognized as the Republic Day Celebrations Cup, the match is dedicated to the sitting President of Ghana and typically held in July, coinciding with Ghana's Republic Day celebrations.

Hearts of Oak presently holds the cup after clinching victory in the 2023 edition with a 1-0 win against arch-rivals Asante Kotoko.



Asante Kotoko holds the record for the most wins in the tournament, boasting eight titles.