Asante Kotoko triumphs over Hearts of Oak to win maiden Democracy Cup

Asante Kotoko emerged victorious in the inaugural Democracy Cup, defeating Accra Hearts of Oak 2-1 on Wednesday, July 17, at the Accra Sports Stadium, continuing their dominance over their rivals.

Justice Blay gave Kotoko the lead in the 30th minute, converting a penalty awarded to the Kumasi-based team. Despite creating several chances, Kotoko ended the first half with a single goal.



After halftime, Hearts of Oak equalized through Asamoah Boateng, giving their supporters hope for a comeback. However, Amidu restored Kotoko's lead late in the game, securing a 2-1 victory.

This win marked Kotoko's third triumph over Hearts of Oak in the 2023/24 season. The victory also grants Kotoko the opportunity to face DC United in a friendly match later this year.