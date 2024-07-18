Sports

Asante Kotoko triumphs over Hearts of Oak to win maiden Democracy Cup

Kotoko Demo Cup Asante Kotoko players celebrating their victory over Accra Hearts of Oak

Thu, 18 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Asante Kotoko emerged victorious in the inaugural Democracy Cup, defeating Accra Hearts of Oak 2-1 on Wednesday, July 17, at the Accra Sports Stadium, continuing their dominance over their rivals.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live