Asante Kotoko turn attention to Karela United clash after defeat against ASEC Mimosas

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have shifted their focus to their upcoming match against Karela United following their loss to ASEC Mimosas on Tuesday.

The Porcupine Warriors faced off against the Ivorian side in the 2024 President's Cup, held in honour of Ghana's President H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



ASEC Mimosas emerged victorious with a 2-1 win at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, claiming the title.



Asante Kotoko, now turning their attention to the next game, will be playing against Karela United in the Week 20 fixture of the Ghana Premier League season.

Sitting in second place on the league table, the Porcupine Warriors aim to secure a win and put pressure on the current league leaders.



The match between Karela United and Asante Kotoko is scheduled for Saturday, March 9th.