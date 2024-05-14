Asante Kotoko vs Hearts of Oak: Second Super Clash of the season slated for May 26

Asante Kotoko vs Accra Hearts of Oak

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has officially announced that the highly anticipated second Super Clash of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season, featuring Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak, will take place on May 26.

This exciting fixture, which is scheduled for Round 31, will be hosted by Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



In a statement released by the Competitions Department of the Ghana Football Association on Monday, May 13, it was confirmed that the match between the rivals, Asante Kotoko SC and Accra Hearts of Oak, will be held on Sunday, May 26, 2024, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Before their clash in Kumasi, Hearts of Oak will face Aduana Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium in Week 30.

On the other hand, Asante Kotoko will also have a match against Berekum Chelsea before they welcome the Phobians.



Sitting two points ahead of Hearts of Oak in the Premier League standings, Asante Kotoko will be determined to secure a victory in the upcoming Super Clash.



Earlier in the season, the Reds emerged victorious with a 3-2 win over Hearts of Oak in the first Super Clash of the campaign.