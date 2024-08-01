Sports

Asante Kotoko warn media against unauthorized filming of its training sessions

Asante Kotoko Executive Team Asante Kotoko executive team

Thu, 1 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Asante Kotoko, the renowned Ghanaian football club, has issued a stern warning to the media regarding the unauthorized recording of their training sessions for both the senior and junior men's teams, as well as any activities related to the construction of their training center, known as THE KING'S PROJECT.

