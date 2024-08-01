Asante Kotoko warn media against unauthorized filming of its training sessions

Asante Kotoko, the renowned Ghanaian football club, has issued a stern warning to the media regarding the unauthorized recording of their training sessions for both the senior and junior men's teams, as well as any activities related to the construction of their training center, known as THE KING'S PROJECT.

The Porcupine Warriors stressed that media outlets and individuals involved in such actions must immediately stop, as stated in a press release issued on Thursday.



The multiple-time Ghana Premier League champions declared that any media organization seeking to film training sessions must first submit an official request for approval.



Furthermore, Asante Kotoko made it clear that they will pursue all legal options against those who disregard this directive. The club aims to uphold these regulations to maintain authority over its media interactions.

In an effort to enhance their relationship with the media, the club announced plans to hold an official media open day before the beginning of the 2024/2025 football season.



Kotoko has commenced preseason preparations this week in anticipation of the upcoming Ghana Premier League season, having signed eleven players following the departure of over 20 individuals.