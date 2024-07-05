Asante Kotoko will be relegated if they don't take care - Coach J.E Sarpong

Coach J.E Sarpong

Source: Footballghana

J.E.A. Sarpong, an experienced coach, has cautioned Asante Kotoko about the repercussions of releasing a large number of players after a tough season.

He believes that letting go of over 20 players, including captain Danlad Ibrahim and last season's best player Richmond Lamptey, could potentially lead to the team's relegation.

Sarpong emphasized the importance of stability within the team and expressed his concerns about the impact of constant player turnover on the team's performance.



Read full article