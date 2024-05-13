AshantiGold seek restoration of football status through GFA engagement amid ban

AshantiGold are eager to return to the Ghana Premier League next season

AshantiGold has officially communicated that they have been engaged in ongoing discussions with the Ghana Football Association to regain their footballing status.

A year ago, the club was suspended due to the involvement of banned officials, such as President Kwaku Frimpong and Vice President Emmanuel Frimpong, in match manipulation.



This led to their relegation to the Division Two League and the loss of all membership rights, preventing them from participating in any football competitions.



Despite their once-prominent status as the third most successful club in Ghana, with four league titles, one Ghanaian FA Cup, and a runner-up finish in the 1997 CAF Champions League, AshantiGold is now facing a challenging situation.

The club's recent statement highlights their continuous dialogue with the GFA to seek support in reclaiming their footballing status. They have asked their loyal supporters to remain patient and hopeful for their return to competitiveness in the 2024/25 season.



If reinstated, AshantiGold may start afresh in the Division Two League following the match-fixing scandal involving Inter Allies, where deliberate own goals were scored to allegedly disrupt match-fixing attempts.



Despite Inter Allies' acceptance of the sanctions and decision to play in the Division Two League, AshantiGold's disagreement led to legal actions and their subsequent suspension.