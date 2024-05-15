Ashantigold set for management overhaul amid revival plans

Dr. Kwaku Frimpong

Dr. Kwaku Frimpong, the President of AshantiGold, has unveiled his plans for a change in management as part of the club's efforts to revive itself. Currently, the club is inactive due to a suspension imposed by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for its involvement with banned officials, including Kwaku Frimpong and his son Emmanuel Frimpong, who serves as the club's Vice President, in a match manipulation scandal. As a result, AshantiGold has been demoted to the Division Two League.

Frimpong took legal action, which resulted in an indefinite suspension, preventing the club from participating in any GFA-organized competitions. In a recent statement, the club expressed its commitment to working with the GFA to regain its footballing status, and now Dr. Frimpong has announced plans for a takeover.



"We have held discussions with Anglo Gold Ashanti and have agreed to hand over the team to new management to lead the revival of the club. We are currently in negotiations and completing all the necessary paperwork for a successful takeover," he revealed during an interview on Asempa FM.



"Ashgold is a prominent figure in Ghanaian football, and its decline has had a significant impact on the league," Dr. Frimpong commented.

"However, we are determined to restore its former glory, and I urge our supporters to remain patient as we navigate through this transitional phase.



"With the grace of God and unwavering determination, AshantiGold will once again rise to prominence."