Sports
Ashwin shines as India thrash Bangladesh in first Test

Ravichandran Ashwin (right) Recorded A Five Wicket Haul And A Century In The Same Test.png Ravichandran Ashwin (right) recorded a five-wicket haul and a century in the same Test

Sun, 22 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

Ravichandran Ashwin claimed six wickets in Bangladesh's second innings, leading India to a commanding 280-run victory in the first Test held in Chennai.

He recorded impressive figures of 6-88 in the fourth innings, securing the win early on day four.

Beginning the day at 158-4 while pursuing a daunting target of 515, Bangladesh struggled to mount a serious challenge, with Ashwin taking three of the six wickets that fell.

In addition to his bowling performance, the all-rounder contributed significantly with the bat, scoring 116 runs in India's first innings.

Source: BBC