Aston Villa complete £50m deal for Everton's Onana

Amadou Onana has won 17 Belgium caps

Aston Villa have signed midfielder Amadou Onana from Everton in a £50m deal.

The 22-year-old played every minute of Belgium's Euro 2024 campaign and now has the opportunity to represent Villa in the new season's Champions League.



Onana joined Everton from Lille for £33m in 2022 and made 72 appearances for the Toffees, scoring four goals.

He was linked with a move to Arsenal in 2023, and a host of top clubs were reportedly keen this summer.



Villa boss Unai Emery had been in the market for a new defensive midfielder after the club sold Douglas Luiz to Juventus for £42.35m in June.



