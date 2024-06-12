Sports

Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams praises Jordan Ayew after hat-trick heroics against CAR

Jordan Ayew 433677 Jordan Ayew

Wed, 12 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Inaki Williams, who missed the games due to surgery, praised Jordan Ayew as the Man of the Match after his impressive performance against the Central African Republic.

