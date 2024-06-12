Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams praises Jordan Ayew after hat-trick heroics against CAR

Inaki Williams, who missed the games due to surgery, praised Jordan Ayew as the Man of the Match after his impressive performance against the Central African Republic.

Ayew, the Crystal Palace forward, scored a hat-trick to help the Black Stars secure back-to-back wins in the World Cup qualifiers.



Williams, who watched both games, expressed his admiration for Ayew by calling him the "Most Valuable Player."

Despite his absence, Williams is expected to recover fully and return to action for the next season after a successful campaign with his club, winning the Copa Del Rey.