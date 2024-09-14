Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Atletico Madrid had €20m and €22m summer offers for defender rejected by Valencia

Atletico Madrid Were On The Hunt For Two Central Defenders During The Summer.png Atletico Madrid were on the hunt for two central defenders during the summer

Sat, 14 Sep 2024 Source: Football-espana

Atletico Madrid sought to acquire two central defenders over the summer transfer window.

They ultimately signed Robin Le Normand and Clement Lenglet, with Lenglet not being the primary target for the club's sporting team.

An agreement for Le Normand was finalized in July, while Atleti explored various alternatives. One such option was Cristhian Mosquera, but Valencia declined to let him go, as no offers met their €25 million asking price.

Read full article

Source: Football-espana