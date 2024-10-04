Sports

Atletico Madrid looking to raid Chelsea for 27-year-old first-team ace

Screenshot 20241004 114445.png Atletico Madrid have identified Ben Chilwell as a top target to reinforce their backline

Fri, 4 Oct 2024 Source: Football-espana

Atletico Madrid invested approximately €40 million to sign Conor Gallagher during the summer transfer window and are now eyeing another Chelsea player to bolster their left defensive flank.

Reports from TEAMtalk indicate that Atletico is keen on acquiring Ben Chilwell, knowing that Chelsea is open to considering reasonable offers for the left-back.

The 27-year-old has been an integral part of Chelsea since joining from Leicester City, but his form has declined recently due to fitness issues and the competition for places following Enzo Maresca's arrival.

Source: Football-espana