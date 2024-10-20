Menu ›
Atletico Madrid looking to stave off Premier League interest as contract offer sent to 24-year-old winger
Sun, 20 Oct 2024 Source: Football-espana
Atletico Madrid's 2024-25 season has begun on a mixed note, with Samuel Lino being one of the players facing challenges in the early weeks.
Atletico Madrid's 2024-25 season has begun on a mixed note, with Samuel Lino being one of the players facing challenges in the early weeks. The 24-year-old has played both as a wing-back and an attacker, but has struggled to make an impact in either role, resulting in a diminished presence compared to last season.
