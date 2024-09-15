Atletico Madrid to scout 19-year-old rising star during Valencia clash

Yarek Gasiorowski

Source: Football-espana

Atletico Madrid is set to pursue a win against Valencia at the Metropolitano on Sunday evening. This match holds significance beyond just the sporting aspect, as the club's management plans to evaluate several players from the opposing team throughout the game.

In the summer, Atletico expressed interest in acquiring Javi Guerra and Cristhian Mosquera, and reports from MD indicate that both will be under observation during the match.

Additionally, if he plays for Valencia, the promising talent Yarek Gasiorowski will also be monitored by Atletico's officials.



Read full article