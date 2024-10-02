Atletico sanctioned after Madrid derby trouble

Real Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois complained of objects being thrown on the field

Source: BBC

Atletico Madrid has received a penalty involving a partial closure of their stadium and a financial fine due to disturbances during the derby match against Real Madrid on Sunday.

The La Liga encounter was interrupted for approximately 20 minutes in the second half after Real's goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, alerted officials about home supporters hurling objects onto the pitch from behind his goal.

Despite announcements over the stadium's loudspeakers urging fans to cease throwing items, the requests went unheeded, leading to the game's suspension.



