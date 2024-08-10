Attacks over gender make gold sweeter - Khelif

Imane Khelif

Source: BBC

Imane Khelif won Olympic women's boxing gold after overcoming controversy surrounding her gender eligibility.

The Algerian boxer, previously disqualified from the World Championships, beat Chinese world champion Yang Liu in the welterweight final.



Khelif, 25, asserted her identity as a woman and condemned the "bullying" she faced, which she said made her victory even more meaningful.

The International Boxing Association had banned Khelif and Lin Yu-ting, citing gender eligibility concerns, but the IOC allowed them to compete, questioning the IBA's tests.



Khelif's triumph highlighted ongoing debates about gender in sports.



