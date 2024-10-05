Sports

Attitude of my players before Aduana game bad – Hearts of Oak Coach Aboubakar Ouattara

Screenshot 20241005 093456.png Aboubakar Ouattara

Sat, 5 Oct 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Hearts of Oak Head Coach Aboubakara Ouattara has attributed the goalless draw against Aduana FC to the poor attitude exhibited by his players.

The Ivorian coach noted that he sensed the match would be challenging when he observed certain undesirable behaviors from his team.

Following the scoreless encounter at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium during the fifth week of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League, Ouattara voiced his dissatisfaction with the players' mindset.

