Augustine Ahinful criticizes Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko over lack of proper junior teams

Augustine Ahinful

Augustine Ahinful has expressed his disappointment with Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak for their failure to establish strong youth teams that can provide skilled players for their senior squads.

According to Ahinful, the transfer strategies of these clubs are the main cause of their current struggles.



While Hearts of Oak's Auroras has been functioning for a long time, Asante Kotoko recently revealed that they have identified players for their youth team.



Ahinful emphasized the importance of having effective feeder teams, citing the example of Dreams FC.

He criticized the practice of promoting players to the first team at a young age, highlighting the need for a more structured approach to player development.



Ahinful pointed out that some players in Asante Kotoko's squad have previously played in lower divisions, questioning the club's recruitment process.