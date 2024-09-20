Australia's Arnold resigns as 'best for the nation'

Graham Arnold's first managerial job was at Sydney United in 1989

Source: BBC

Graham Arnold has stepped down as head coach of Australia, citing it as the "best for the nation" following a disappointing start to the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.

The 61-year-old concludes his second six-year term after an unexpected 1-0 loss to Bahrain at home and a goalless draw with Indonesia. The Socceroos are now in search of a permanent successor ahead of their upcoming qualifier against China on October 10.

In a statement, Arnold mentioned that after the match against Indonesia, he needed to make some decisions and ultimately felt it was time for a change.



