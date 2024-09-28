Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Australia thrash Wales in WXV2 opener

WXV2: Australia 37 5 Wales Highlights.png WXV2: Australia 37-5 Wales - highlights

Sat, 28 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

Australia displayed an impressive performance as they scored six tries to secure a decisive victory against Wales in their WXV2 opener.

This match served as a gratifying redemption for the Wallaroos, who had suffered their first defeat to Wales at Rodney Parade the previous week during a warm-up match.

The encounter in Cape Town appeared poised for another tightly contested battle, with Wales trailing narrowly at 10-5 by halftime. Carys Phillips managed to score for Wales, while Layne Morgan and Eva Karpani contributed tries for the Australian side.

Read full article

Source: BBC