BA RFA Ordinary Congress to take place on October 3

Menu ›
Sports
Sun, 29 Sep 2024 Source: Ghanafa
The Brong Ahafo Regional Football Association (BA RFA) is set to conduct its Ordinary Congress on Thursday, October 3, 2024, at the Suncity Imperial Lodge, commencing at 10:00 am.
Under the leadership of BA RFA Chairman Dr. Charles Osei Antoh, this Congress is a significant event in the BA RFA calendar, marking the start of discussions that will influence the 2024/25 football season in the region.
Key participants, including club representatives, referees, and other members of the football community, will gather to address important matters impacting regional football.
Read full article
Source: Ghanafa