BA RFA Ordinary Congress to take place on October 3

Source: Ghanafa

The Brong Ahafo Regional Football Association (BA RFA) is set to conduct its Ordinary Congress on Thursday, October 3, 2024, at the Suncity Imperial Lodge, commencing at 10:00 am.

Under the leadership of BA RFA Chairman Dr. Charles Osei Antoh, this Congress is a significant event in the BA RFA calendar, marking the start of discussions that will influence the 2024/25 football season in the region.

Key participants, including club representatives, referees, and other members of the football community, will gather to address important matters impacting regional football.



