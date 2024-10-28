Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
1

BREAKING: Erik ten Hag has been sacked by Manchester United

3325666 Erik ten Hag

Mon, 28 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Erik ten Hag's time as Manchester United manager has officially come to an end, with reports indicating that the club has decided to part ways with him following a string of disappointing results in the Premier League.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live