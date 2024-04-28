Baba Iddrisu suffers LaLiga relegation with Almeria

Baba Iddrisu's team is the first club to be relegated from LALIGA

Ghanaian midfielder Baba Iddrisu and his club Almeria have experienced the unfortunate outcome of being the first team to be relegated from La Liga in the 2023/24 season.

The 28-year-old's performance this season has been subpar, featuring in only 24 matches, mostly as a substitute.



Almeria had a forgettable campaign, failing to capitalize on their narrow escape from relegation in the previous season.



Throughout the season, they managed to secure just one victory in 33 matches, with their sole win occurring last month against Las Palmas.



With a staggering 21 defeats, it is no surprise that the Andalusian team was officially relegated from Spain's top-flight on Saturday.

Their hopes of survival were further shattered after a 3-1 loss to Getafe this afternoon. With a mere 14 points, Pepe Mel's team is now mathematically unable to climb out of the relegation zone.



Baba Iddrisu, who had previously made over 100 appearances for Mallorca's first team, joined Almeria on a season-long loan on August 10, 2023, with a buyout clause included in the agreement.



Amidst Almeria's relegation, Iddrisu is currently in talks to join the American club, New England Revolution.