Baba Rahman: Ghana defender disappointed with PAOK’s 2-2 draw against Viktoria Plzen

Baba Abdul Rahman expressed his thoughts on PAOK's 2-2 draw with Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League.

The defender played a crucial role in the match, scoring a late equalizer to secure a point for his team.



Coming on as a substitute in the 66th minute for Juan Sastre, he found the net in the 90+3 minute with a header, thanks to an assist from Mady Camara.

In a social media post, Rahman conveyed his disappointment at not securing all three points but praised the home fans for their incredible support that motivated the team.



He emphasized their commitment to continue fighting for the club, stating, "Disappointed we couldn't get the win but we will keep fighting for this club, you better be the best fans in the world."