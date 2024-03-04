Baba Rahman scores for PAOK in impressive comeback

Baba Rahman celebrating goal with team mate

Abdul Baba Rahman, the defender for the Black Stars, made his comeback on the field during PAOK's league match against Lamia over the weekend.

This marked his first appearance for the club since he was substituted in the Greek Cup semifinal game against Panathinaikos.



During that fixture, Baba Rahman was taken off earlier than expected due to a collision with his opponent, which resulted in him losing consciousness.



However, the left-back returned to the team on Sunday for their game against Lamia, where he started his 17th league game of the season.

In the dying minutes of the match, the Ghanaian scored a goal to secure victory for PAOK, after Taison had given them the lead in the 71st minute of the away game.



With this goal, Baba Rahman has now scored a total of four goals in the Greece Super League, and he has also provided two assists.