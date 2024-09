Ghanaian defender Baba Rahman had a tough outing as he scored an own goal in PAOK's Europa League loss to Galatasaray.

His mistake came just three minutes into the second half, giving Galatasaray an early lead. Although PAOK equalized in the 67th minute through Giannis Konstantelias, they ultimately fell 3-1.



Yunus Akgün restored Galatasaray's advantage in the 75th minute, followed by Mauro Icardi's goal in stoppage time, sealing the victory for the Turkish side.

Rahman and PAOK will next face Steaua București on October 3, 2024, in the Europa League.