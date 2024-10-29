Ballon d’or: Ademola Lookman ranked 14th best in the world for 2024

Ademola Lookman, the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Atalanta forward, has achieved a notable 14th position in the 2024 Ballon d’Or rankings, marking his first nomination in this prestigious award.

His nomination came after he played a pivotal role in guiding Atalanta to their inaugural European title, notably scoring a hat-trick in the Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen.

This 14th-place finish underscores Lookman's exceptional season, making his debut on the Ballon d’Or list particularly significant.