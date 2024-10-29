Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Ballon d’or: Ademola Lookman ranked 14th best in the world for 2024

Screenshot 20241029 094440.png Ademola Lookman

Tue, 29 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ademola Lookman, the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Atalanta forward, has achieved a notable 14th position in the 2024 Ballon d’Or rankings, marking his first nomination in this prestigious award.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live