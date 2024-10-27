Balotelli set for Serie A return as Genoa book medicals

Former Italy forward Mario Balotelli watches the celebrations after the UEFA Champions League final

Source: Football Italia

Genoa is set to conduct a medical examination for free agent Balotelli on Monday, as reported by Gianluca Di Marzio and Sky Sport Italia.

The club has been actively seeking a new striker from the free agent pool and has finally decided on Balotelli after weeks of speculation.

Recent reports indicate that the former player for Inter, Manchester City, Liverpool, and Milan is expected to sign a short-term deal lasting until the end of the 2024-25 season, with a salary estimated between €400,000 and €500,000, including performance bonuses.



