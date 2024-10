Barcelona President Joan Laporta has been charged with alleged fraud for the second time in just two weeks.

The new charge stems from separate accusations, marking another legal challenge for the president amid his tenure.



These issues come at a sensitive time for the club, which has been dealing with various financial and regulatory concerns.

Laporta's leadership is now under scrutiny, with these legal matters potentially affecting his role and the overall direction of Barcelona. Further details are expected as investigations continue.