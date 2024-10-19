Barcelona and Bayern Munich could rival Real Madrid for Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Source: Football-espana

Real Madrid is optimistic about finalizing a free transfer for Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool in 2025.

The club is said to be negotiating with the England star regarding a potential move.



Alexander-Arnold's contract at Anfield expires at the conclusion of the 2024/25 season, and Liverpool is not considering a January transfer.

Recent reports suggest that Liverpool has accepted the likelihood of losing the defender at the end of the season as Real Madrid advances in their pursuit.



Read full article