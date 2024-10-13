Sports

Barcelona and Spain star Lamine Yamal “feeling better” after injury blow, serious issue ruled out

Sun, 13 Oct 2024 Source: Football-espana

Concerns escalated on Saturday night as Lamine Yamal was observed limping following Spain's 1-0 win over Denmark.

This marks the second instance in recent weeks where the 17-year-old prodigy has sustained a significant injury, raising serious alarm for Barcelona.

On Sunday, Spain's medical team is scheduled to evaluate Lamine Yamal to determine his availability for the upcoming match against Serbia on Tuesday.

Barcelona is keen to prevent any further complications, prompting them to urgently request the withdrawal of their player from Luis de la Fuente’s squad.

Source: Football-espana