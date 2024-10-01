Barcelona announce losses of €91m for 2023-24 season

The Blaugrana initially valued the shares of the company at €200m

Source: Football-espana

Barcelona postponed the release of their financial statements from the summer, which were finalized at the end of June, revealing troubling figures.

The club is still facing a deficit of €91 million, largely attributed to their dealings with Barca Vision.



The sale of 49.5% of the subsidiary, coupled with the failure of several partners to make payments, has put the club in a difficult financial position.

Initially, the Blaugrana estimated the value of the shares at €200 million, but by June, they had only collected €59 million of that total.



