Barcelona appoint Flick as new boss

Hansi Flick won 83% of his games as Bayern Munich boss

Source: BBC

Barcelona have appointed former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick as their new boss on a two-year contract.

Flick, was who sacked by Germany in September 2023, takes over from Xavi, who was sacked last week.



Flick's stint with Germany came after he guided Bayern Munich to a treble in 2020, winning the Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League.

Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski, 35, played under Flick at the Allianz Arena for two seasons.



Flick has been out of work since he was sacked by Germany eight months ago.



