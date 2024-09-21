Barcelona boss Hansi Flick backs calls for FIFA match reduction

Hansi Flick

Source: Football-espana

Barcelona's head coach Hansi Flick has joined the increasing number of individuals expressing frustration regarding the match schedule for the 2024/25 season.

As the UEFA Champions League commences this week, the issue continues to be a prominent topic of discussion, particularly as the season intensifies.

The prospect of some players potentially participating in more than 70 competitive matches by the conclusion of next summer has sparked widespread apprehension.



Read full article