Barcelona can register Wojciech Szczesny for Champions League games

Wojciech Szczesny

Barcelona is poised to sign former Poland, Juventus, and Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny on a free transfer in the near future.

The club has received Szczesny's approval and is negotiating with Juventus to resolve a €2 million payment owed to him.



Szczesny has resumed his fitness training as of Monday, realizing that he might be a candidate for the Catalan team.

He is currently training in Marbella while waiting for the deal to be finalized. His aim is to regain his fitness quickly, targeting a return for their match against Sevilla after the international break.



