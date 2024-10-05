Barcelona confident of Gavi making return in time for El Clasico

It has been almost 11 months since Gavi suffered a serious knee injury

Gavi has been recovering from a significant knee injury for nearly 11 months, which he sustained while representing Spain.

The 20-year-old tore his anterior cruciate ligament and injured his meniscus in November, and he has since been focused on regaining his fitness. Currently, Gavi is nearing the completion of his rehabilitation.

Recently, he participated in several training sessions with his teammates, including one on Friday, as they prepare for their upcoming match against Alaves.



