Barcelona confirmed to have shown summer interest in AC Milan midfielder

Screenshot 20241013 090148.png Tijjani Reijnders

Sun, 13 Oct 2024 Source: Football-espana

Barcelona was quite active in the summer transfer market, but their financial challenges limited them to signing only Dani Olmo as a first-team player. Wojciech Szczesny later joined the squad, primarily due to Marc-Andre Ter Stegen's season-ending knee injury.

The club considered adding defensive midfielders, particularly after Oriol Romeu's exit left Hansi Flick with fewer options. However, the return of Frenkie de Jong, along with Gavi's anticipated return, has strengthened Barcelona's depth in that area.

According to MD, Tijjani Reijnders was a player of interest for Barcelona during the summer, as confirmed by the AC Milan midfielder's father.

