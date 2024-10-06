Barcelona consider signing Bundesliga star that would be available on free transfer in 2025

Leroy Sane

Source: Football-espana

Barcelona has increasingly focused on the free agent market in recent years due to their challenging financial circumstances. Players like Andreas Christensen and Inigo Martinez have joined the club through this strategy, and in 2025, several notable athletes will see their contracts expire.

Leroy Sane is among them, having seen his role diminish at Bayern Munich over the past year.



Reports indicate that he is likely to reject any contract proposals from the Bundesliga club, potentially making him a free agent.

The report highlights that Barcelona is monitoring Sane’s situation closely. Hansi Flick, who coached the 28-year-old for a season at Bayern, is also aware of his circumstances.



