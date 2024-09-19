Barcelona defender Jules Kounde defends Xavi Hernandez – ‘We don’t have to throw out all that work’

Jules Kounde

Source: Football-espana

Recently, there has been considerable attention on the positive reception of Hansi Flick's management by the Barcelona squad, leading some media outlets to critique Xavi Hernandez's tenure.

Jules Kounde expressed a desire to prevent his remarks from being interpreted similarly. Notably, Pedri's statement about the team maintaining their physical performance beyond the 70-80 minute mark has been leveraged against Xavi.

Additionally, the appointment of a new fitness team, headed by Julio Tous, by Sporting Director Deco has also drawn significant discussion.



